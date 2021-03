JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska had 22,300 fewer jobs last month than it did in February 2020, the state labor department reported Friday, citing an ongoing economic toll from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest losses were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which had 7,300 fewer jobs last month than in February 2020, a department jobs report showed. Oil and gas had 3,900 fewer jobs, and the transportation, warehousing and utilities sector had 1,800 fewer jobs.