Report: Bridge wasn't bad enough to close after Sept. review

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The bridge over a park ravine that collapsed in Pittsburgh last week showed deterioration during a September inspection but it was not bad enough to require its closure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday.
The agency will not release the full inspection report, PennDOT press secretary Alexis Campbell said, citing state and federal laws and the ongoing investigation into the Friday morning failure of the Forbes Avenue bridge over Fern Hollow Creek in the city's Frick Park.