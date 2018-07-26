Report: Distracted truck driver caused crash that killed 4

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say a distracted truck driver caused a seven-vehicle crash that killed him and three U.S. airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base.

The Idaho Press reports Senior Airmen Carlos Johnson, Lawrence Manlapit III and Karlie Westall died in the June 16 crash along with Illya Tsar, a truck driver from New York.

An initial report of the crash released Thursday says troopers believe Tsar wasn't paying attention as the cars ahead of him slowed down for construction.

The report says Tsar's semitrailer struck the Jeep that the airmen were riding in from behind, initiating a domino effect.

Reports from the Ada County Coroner's office say the victims died from a fire after the crash.

Troopers found no evidence that drugs or alcohol played any role in the crash.

