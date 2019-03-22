Report: Iowa jobless rate remained 2.4 percent in February

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate of 2.4 percent last month leaves it tied with three other states for the lowest rate in the nation.

A report Friday from Iowa Workforce Development says the February rate was down three-tenths of a point from the year-ago rate of 2.7 percent.

New Hampshire, North Dakota and Vermont also reported rates of 2.4 percent — well below the new national figure of 3.8 percent, which is down from 4 percent in January.

Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says the total number of working Iowans increased to 1.66 million, around 5,700 more than in January and 25,500 more than a year ago.