Report: Kansas farmers plan to plant more corn, soybeans

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas farmers are planning to plant this spring more corn and soybeans on their land, and fewer acres of sorghum.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Friday that growers intend to seed 5.7 million acres of corn, up 5 percent from a year ago. Soybean acreage is expected to be 4.95 million acres, up 4 percent from last year.

Farmers indicated that they will put in just 2.75 million acres of sorghum, down 2 percent from a year ago.

Winter wheat acres, seeded in the fall, are expected to total 7 million in Kansas. That is down 9 percent from the previous season.

Stocks stored from the last soybean crop are up 22 percent to 135 million bushels. Sorghum stocks are up 51 percent with 137 million bushels in storage.