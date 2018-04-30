Report: Law changes could help combat Indiana opioid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University experts who assessed the state's opioid epidemic have made recommendations for how Indiana can better address the crisis.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the report released last week recommended changing state laws and policies, increasing the number of needle exchange programs and improving health care for people struggling with substance abuse.

The report is the first result of the university's $50 million Grand Challenges program. The program launched last fall and enlisted 16 teams to study various aspects of addiction over the next five years.

Nicholas Terry is a university law professor and the report's lead author. He says the state can do more to prevent deaths caused by the opioid crisis. He says arresting people isn't the sole solution and that more treatment is needed.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com