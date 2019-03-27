Report: Ohio sentencing changes saved money, must go farther

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new report on changes to Ohio sentencing laws says reform efforts may have saved $500 million over several years but more is needed to reduce the state's prison population.

The report released Wednesday says changes were meant to drop the inmate population to 47,500, but instead it stands at 49,051.

The report says to further reduce the number of Ohioans behind prison bars state lawmakers should change simple drug possession to a misdemeanor offense and reduce the number of people in prison for minor violations of probation.

The report also says the state must do more to help ex-offenders, such as sealing records and offering rehabilitation programs.

The joint report was produced by the Alliance for Safety and Justice, Americans for Prosperity and the Buckeye Institute.