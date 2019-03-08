Report: Weather likely contributed to helicopter crash

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal investigators say wind, rain and darkness likely contributed to the helicopter crash that killed two people on the Hawaiian island of Molokai.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its investigative report this week on the November 2016 crash that killed Honolulu attorney Gary Galiher and real estate agent Keiko Kuroki.

According to the report, Galliher took off from the Honolulu airport in his Hughes 369D and was heading to his home on Molokai, a flight that was expected to take about 30 minutes. The helicopter crashed less than a mile from his home.

The report says that a mechanic had advised Galiher not to fly because of the weather conditions.

Investigators did not find any evidence of a mechanical anomaly or malfunction that would have affected the helicopter's flight.