Report: Women, children among dozens killed in Myanmar Dec. 25, 2021 Updated: Dec. 25, 2021 7:26 a.m.
In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and set the bodies on fire, a witness and other reports said Saturday. (KNDF via AP)
In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), smokes and flames billow from vehicles in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and set the bodies on fire, a witness and other reports said Saturday. (KNDF via AP)
In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), smokes and flames billow from vehicles in Hpruso township, Kayah state, Myanmar, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and set the bodies on fire, a witness and other reports said Saturday. (KNDF via AP)
In this photo provided by Thailand's Ministry of Defense taken during the third week of Dec. 2021, Thai soldiers receive Myanmar villagers who arrived in Thailand after fleeing clashes between Myanmar troops and an ethnic Karen rebel group in Mae Sot, Tak province, northern Thailand. Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic guerrillas has sent about 4,200 villagers fleeing across the border into Thailand over the past week, a Thai army officer said Wednesday. (Thailand Ministry of Defense via AP)
In this photo provided by Thailand's Ministry of Defense taken during the third week of Dec. 2021, Thai soldiers receive Myanmar villagers arriving in Thailand after fleeing clashes between Myanmar troops and an ethnic Karen rebel group in Mae Sot, Tak province, northern Thailand. Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic guerrillas has sent about 4,200 villagers fleeing across the border into Thailand over the past week, a Thai army officer said Wednesday. (Thailand Ministry of Defense via AP)
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and set the bodies on fire, a witness and other reports said Saturday.
The purported photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.