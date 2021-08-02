Report details dramatic hot-air balloon crash in New England
PIERMONT, N.H. (AP) — A preliminary report released Monday details how three passengers were able to radio for help and crash-land a hot-air balloon without injury in July, after their pilot and a fourth passenger were thrown overboard by the impact of an initial crash and bounce back to the sky.
The pilot, Brian Boland, 72, died in the crash. He took flight July 15 from an airport he owned in Thetford, Vermont, with four passengers aboard the balloon that was registered for sightseeing, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.