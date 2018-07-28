Report finds Wyoming recovering from economic crash

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's top economic official says the state is in a "muted" recovery after the energy crash two years ago.

State economist Jim Robinson tells the Star-Tribune that a new economic report paints an optimistic picture, with higher energy production and prices and job growth across 14 industries.

Mining made up 1,500 of the 3,700 new jobs reported in May compared to last year. Oil production in April was up 16 percent, while natural gas withdrawals were up 4.3 percent.

But coal production dropped 1.7 percent and government spending cuts have led to the loss of 1,200 public-sector jobs.

Robinson says the total number of jobs is still 4.5 percent below a decade ago and the labor force is smaller than it was during the boom years.

