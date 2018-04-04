Report of reckless driver leads to DUI charge

FAIRFIELD — A report of a reckless driver on Bronson Road Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a Bridgeport woman for drunken driving.

Ruthie Jack, 57, of Cartright Street, with charged with driving under the influence and released after posting a $40 bond.

Police received several calls about a motorist was kept crossing over the double yellow line, and who almost hit a utility pole on the side of the road. An officer located the car on Unquowa Road, and stopped it near Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

Jack had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and failed field sobriety tests. Police also believe she had hit another car in Westport prior to being stopped in Fairfield, but the victim did not want to pursue any charges.