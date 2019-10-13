Report shows utilities 'well aware' of cyberattack dangers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new state report shows Connecticut's utilities are "well aware of the increasing dangers" of cyberattacks and appear to have successfully thwarted recent threats they encountered.

Four utilities participated in the third annual cybersecurity review of Connecticut's electricity, natural gas and public water utilities. The list includes Eversource, Connecticut Water, Aquarion Water Co. and Avangrid.

The report says the utilities conducted "extensive new work" over the past year to boost their cybersecurity resilience, including vetting the hiring of all employees and vendors. Phishing, spear phishing, threats to cloud information storage and insider threats are cited as some of the most worrisome threats facing the state's utilities.

The report highlights a need for better information sharing between the federal Department of Homeland Security and the state utilities concerning cyber compromises.