Reports say LAPD was ill-prepared for protest violence April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 11:03 p.m.
FILE - In this June 2, 2020, file photo, a police officer aims his less-lethal weapon at a demonstrator during a protest in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this June 1, 2020, file photo, a protester raises his arm shortly before being arrested for violating a curfew in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two reviews of the violence that surrounded last summer's police brutality protests say the LAPD wasn't prepared to react when peaceful demonstrations were marred by clashes, vandalism and looting.
The reports released Friday found that poor planning and leadership and inadequate training contributed to disorder in the streets that caused an estimated $167 million in losses to private property and businesses owners, the Los Angeles Times reported.