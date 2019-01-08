Republican Herrell to run against Torres Small in 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican who lost a closely watched U.S. House race in southern New Mexico says she will seek the seat again in 2020.

Yvette Herrell announced in an email Tuesday she will challenge U.S. Rep. Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small in 2020 and asked supporters for early donations.

The announcement comes a day after Herrell said she wouldn't challenge results from the 2018 race where Torres Small edged her out. Herrell claimed "voting irregularities" but has refused to give details.

Torres Small became only the second Democrat to win the traditionally Republican-leaning district in New Mexico along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Torres Small raised almost $4.4 million to flip a congressional district previously held by GOP former Rep. Steve Pearce. Filings show Herrell only took in $1.5 million.