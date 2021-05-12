Skip to main content
Republican Stothert wins third term as Omaha mayor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican incumbent Jean Stothert sailed to a third term as Omaha’s mayor, capturing the vote 2-to-1 over Democratic challenger and commercial real estate broker RJ Neary in Tuesday’s city election.

Neary conceded the race by 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Stothert declared in her victory speech that she would be focused on continuing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and making the city more inclusive and safe. In her first two terms, which began with her first election to the post in 2013, Stothert has touted her administration's improvement of city services, annexation of abutting neighborhoods and communities to grow the city’s population and tax base, and increased funding to increase the size of the city's police force to 900 officers.

Stothert, 67, pushed through her campaign following the death of her husband of 40 years in March from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her husband, Dr. Joseph Stothert, was a critical care physician. Jean Stothert has said his death highlights the importance of health care workers getting mental health treatment, especially as they deal with the pressures of the pandemic.

Omaha City Council seats were also being decided in Tuesday's election. The election counts for those seats will not be complete until Friday, when the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s office counts nearly 9,000 early-voting ballots that arrived Tuesday.