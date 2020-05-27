Republican senators: Governor lied about husband's boat call

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican legislative leader said Wednesday that Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lied and engaged in a cover-up by asking for the removal of a social media post about her husband's attempt to get his boat in the water during the coronavirus pandemic, only to later acknowledge he did drop her name as a joke.

The governor confirmed Tuesday that her husband, Marc Mallory, called a dock company last week before he traveled to their home in the Elk Rapids area, after she had urged people to “think long and hard” about visiting the region.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey questioned why her staff contacted his office Friday to successfully push Republican Sen. Tom Barrett to delete his Facebook post about Mallory. His post was based on a post by the owner of NorthShore Dock, who said his staff took a call from Mallory asking if his boat could be put in the water before the Memorial Day weekend.

“The governor lied. Not only did she lie, but she directed her staff to lie on her behalf in order to cover up her own lies,” Shirkey said in statements from the Senate floor.

A message seeking comment was left with Whitmer's office.