Republicans: Cuomo, Nixon debate ignored upstate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Leading Republicans in New York state are angry that a recent debate between Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his primary challenger Cynthia Nixon largely ignored upstate issues.

Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan noted that Wednesday's debate on Long Island including little talk about property taxes, clean water infrastructure, the economy or other key upstate issues.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, the GOP nominate for governor, called on Nixon and Cuomo to hold a second debate upstate.

Democrats pushed back on the complaints. Cuomo says he's made it a priority to revitalize the upstate economy.

Nixon will spend Labor Day weekend campaigning upstate. The former "Sex and the City" star says Cuomo declined her proposal to hold a debate in an upstate community.