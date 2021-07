HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers are criticizing the decision by Pennsylvania’s top election official to decertify the voting machines that a sparsely populated county used in the 2020 presidential election.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid decertified the machines after Fulton County disclosed that it had agreed to requests by local Republican lawmakers and allowed a software firm to inspect the machines as part of a free post-election “audit."