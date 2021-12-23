Republicans sue to block new congressional map in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A group of Republican legislators and voters filed a lawsuit Thursday to block implementation of Maryland's new congressional map, arguing that it's an extreme example of Democratic gerrymandering.

A group called Fair Maps Maryland filed the lawsuit in Annapolis on behalf of plaintiffs including Republican delegates Kathryn Szeliga and Christopher Adams. The suit says the new maps approved earlier this month by the state legislature violate the state constitution by creating an unfair advantage for Democrats.