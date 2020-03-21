Research aims to support growing cut flower industry

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Flowers are a growing industry in New Hampshire, and there's new research planned to help farmers and florists hoping to get in on the trend.

The University of New Hampshire is starting the first study to evaluate three types of cold-hardy hydrangea species for cut flower and landscape use. Officials say the number of farms producing field-grown cut flowers in the state increased by 60 percent from 2007 to 2017, indicating growing consumer demand for regionally-grown flowers.

The university-based New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station will spend the next three years evaluating hydrangea species to better inform farmers on key characteristics and performance, including the vase life of cut stems.