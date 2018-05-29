Reservation getting $1 million grant to upgrade water system

BELCOURT, N.D. (AP) — The Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation is getting $1 million in federal money to upgrade its water system so it delivers clean water.

The grant funding is through the federal Agriculture Department's Rural Development agency.

It will pay for replacement of the reservation's water mains, which are too small to adequately supply residents and are at risk of contamination when under low pressure.