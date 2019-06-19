Reservations canceled for rest of season at Big Lake park

BIGELOW, Mo. (AP) — A popular northwest Missouri park that features the state's largest oxbow lake has canceled reservations through the end of summer because of flooding.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the problems began in March, when high waters forced workers to move eight portable cabins out of Big Lake State Park. Crews were able to return in mid-April. But park superintendent Mark Kunkel says another round of flooding kicked everyone back out in early May.

He says two pit latrines and a shower house sustained damage. And the swimming pool may require sandblasting. He says crews already have made some electrical repairs.

The flood-prone lake initially was a loop of the Missouri River but was cut off from the main channel more than a century ago when the river changed course.

