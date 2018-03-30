Residents hope signs for famous outlaw's home draw tourists

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rural Utah residents are hoping that official signs marking the former home of an 19th century criminal outlaw will draw in more tourists and pump some extra dollars into their local economies.

KSL-TV reported Thursday that before the Utah Department of Transportation installed the signs announcing Butch Cassidy's childhood home, tourists could pass Circleville without knowing what was hidden near the central Utah town.

Piute County Commissioner Darin Bushman says they have been working on getting the signs out on the road since they began a restoration project on Cassidy's cabin.

Officials added a parking lot, a walking path and displays detailing the history of the infamous bank robber and train robber.

Circleville cafe owner Kelli Cummings thinks the signs will make a big difference.

