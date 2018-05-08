Fairfielders lose money to jury duty phone scam

FAIRFIELD — After three local residents lost over $4,000 to a telephone scam in recent days, police are issuing a new warning about the “jury duty” scam.

The victims all received a call on their cell phone from a man who identified himself as a Fairfield police lieutenant and was able to convince them they had missed jury duty and needed to pay a fine or be arrested. They were told to stay on the phone with him while they obtained “Money Pak” money cards, and give him the numbers on the cards before turning themselves in at headquarters.

The first incident happened on Thursday, and the victim purchased two $500 money cards. Two other incidents happened on Sunday, with one victim losing $2,800 to the scam and the other $600. One of the victims attempted to cancel the transaction, but it was too late.

“The suspect had information on previous addresses for the first two victims,” Lt. Robert Kalamaras said. The third victim believed that the scam was a result of the Equifax breach. Two of the victims had a previous connection to Fairfield University.

More Information How to avoid falling for a phone scam: Be alert to the fact that scams exist everywhere In cases like this, hang up and call Fairfield police at 203-254-4808 Ask people for their full name or identification

Police said if a caller is asking you to take out funds and forward them in any way, it is a phone scam.

Anyone with information regarding the scam or the suspect(s) involved is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (203)254-4808 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).