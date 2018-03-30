Residents pushing for a new city in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southern Nevada officials have agreed to host a meeting to discuss the creation of a new city in the Las Vegas area.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Clark County commissioners will hold a town hall meeting on Tuesday to discuss the idea with small-business owner and state Assembly candidate Brandon Casutt and other interested residents.

The group would like to combine two unincorporated towns on the eastern side of the Las Vegas Valley and turn them into a new city.

The area currently has more 260,000 residents.

The proposed city would be Nevada's third-largest city, if approved.

A name for the proposed city has not been decided.

____

This story corrects the reference to two "unincorporated" towns, not "incorporated."

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com