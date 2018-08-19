Residents sue town over Vermont Gas pipeline

BRISTOL, Vt. (AP) — Some residents of Bristol are suing the town over its decision to allow Vermont Gas to bury gas lines in public rights of way.

Vermont Public Radio reports that 37 residents say the select board should have allowed voters to have a say before allowing the company to build gas distribution lines through town property. Their attorney, James Dumont, says state law says towns are obligated to give residents a chance to vote on it when it wants to sell or convey property, including the use of public rights of way.

Town Administrator Valerie Capels says the town granted the utility a license to use the rights of way. She told VPR because it's a license agreement and not an easement, a public vote is not required.

