Restaurant's liquor license suspended over COVID-19 rules

CANBY, Ore. (AP) — Route 99 Roadhouse south of Portland in Canby has had its liquor license suspended for “not following public health social distancing and face covering requirements,” according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

Commission officials said in a news release that enforcement staff spoke with Route 99′s licensee in its “education first” approach, then visited after receiving complaints that the bar and restaurant was not following public health requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.