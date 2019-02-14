Restaurant worker beaten, stabbed in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A woman working at the Paci Restaurant was beaten and stabbed Sunday shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Police said the incident occurred when the victim was taking out garbage to a nearby dumpster behind the restaurant located at 76 Station St. She told police she was grabbed from behind. When she tried to get away, police said her assailant punched her in the face several times, then stabbed her in the stomach.

The victim was treated by emergency medical personnel and taken to the hospital. Police said she is in stable condition.

After the attack, her assailant fled toward the Southport train station’s parking lot. A K-9 unit was called to the scene, but was unable to pick up the assailant’s scent. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.

The assailant is described as a tall white man, wearing a black hat, scarf and black jacket. The victim did not recognize her attacker.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 203-254-4840 or text a tip to Crimes (274637).