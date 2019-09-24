Retired Air Force general latest Dem to run against Collins

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A retired Air Force general is entering the race to try to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Jon Treacy joins an increasingly crowded Democratic field that includes Speaker of the Maine House Sara Gideon, liberal activist Betsy Sweet and attorney Bre Kidman. Treacy spent more than three decades in the Air Force and says he believes the country "has been led down the wrong path into serious trouble," with consequences for Maine.

Unseating Collins in 2020 has emerged as a key goal for the national Democratic Party. She cast a pivotal vote to place Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court when Kavanaugh faced sexual misconduct allegations.

The Portland Press Herald reports Collins still hasn't formally announced her re-election campaign, but she has attended multiple fundraising events.