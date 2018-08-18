Retired firefighter rescued 2 men after whale capsizes boat

DEAL, N.J. (AP) — State police say a retired firefighter rescued two fishermen after their 20-year-old vessel was capsized by a whale surfacing beneath them off the New Jersey coast.

Trooper Alejandro Goez told the Asbury Park Press that the two 64-year-old boaters were uninjured when they were tossed into the sea Thursday about a mile off Deal.

Goez says retired Trenton firefighter Gary Szabo posted a video showing the two clinging to the hull. Once rescued, one of the men said "We were already drifting for fluke and we watched the whale, and the next thing I know, 'Whee, we're in the water.'"

Goez said the vessel was taken to Bry's Marine in Neptune, where owner Jim Bry said the whale was probably feeding on menhaden or other baitfish in the same area.

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com