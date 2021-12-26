Revisions to Alabama history teaching standards delayed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — With much of the nation debating what and how to teach about history, the state of Alabama has delayed a revision to its classroom standards for teaching history for years after they were both praised and criticized by an educational think tank.
Officials this fall postponed an update to the state's social studies course of study for five to six years, citing a positive review from the Fordham Institute, an ideologically conservative educational group that has become recognized for its audits of state history and civics standards, al.com reported.