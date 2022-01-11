Reynolds backs $2B tax cut with changes to income tax rates DAVID PITT, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 8:22 p.m.
1 of11 Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed Tuesday night that Iowa cut taxes by nearly $2 billion by moving to a 4% flat income tax phased in over four years and repealing all state taxes on retirement income beginning next year.
The plan would allow retirees 55 and older to exempt income from individual retirement accounts, pensions and annuities and would include farmers who can exempt income earned from cash rent on farmland or capital gains on sale of their farmland.