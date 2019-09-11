Rhode Island airport executive abruptly resigns

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A top executive at the state agency that runs Rhode Island's largest airport has abruptly stepped down.

Richard McCurley, the chief of staff and senior vice president of operations for the Rhode Island Airport Corp., left his job Tuesday after only 11 months.

WPRI-TV reports that McCurley was the fourth highest executive at the corporation that runs T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

Agency spokesman Bill Fischer says a search process to replace McCurley is "ongoing."

He declined to say why McCurley decided to leave but mentioned it was regarding "human resource matters."

The executive's departure comes at a time when Democratic state Sen. Sam Bell called on Gov. Gina Raimondo to conduct a performance review of the agency's executive team and their management of the airport.