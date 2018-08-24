Rhode Island asked court to dismiss lawsuit over truck tolls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit over its new truck tolls.

The state's attorney general filed a motion Friday in Providence arguing that the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction.

Rhode Island began tolling trucks in June as part of an infrastructure plan to repair bridges and roads.

The American Trucking Associations, a national industry group, says in a lawsuit that the tolls violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause. They say it's a discriminatory and disproportionate burden on out-of-state operators and truckers.

Cumberland Farms, New England Motor Freight and M&M Transport Services are also plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The state's motion says the court cannot restrain the collection of state taxes, such as tolls. It also argues state matters should be adjudicated in state court.