Rhode Island gas prices plummeting; down 11 cents in a week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has plummeted 11 cents in the past week, with some gas stations selling for lower than $2 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.26 per gallon.

That's still 14 cents higher than the national average of $2.12, but it's 27 cents lower than the Rhode Island per-gallon price a year ago, AAA said.

Gas prices usually start to rise in the spring.

“With Americans urged to stay home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we are seeing less traffic on the roadways which will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and push pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future," AAA spokesman Lloyd Albert said.

AAA found a 70-cent range in prices for regular, from a low of $1.89 to a high of $2.59 per gallon.