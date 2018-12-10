Rhode Island gas prices trending lower

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gasoline prices in Rhode Island continue to tumble.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that its weekly price survey found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.56 per gallon, down 3 cents from last week.

Rhode Island's price is 14 cents higher than the national average, but the same as it was in the Ocean State a year ago.

An agency spokesman says the good news is that prices are expected to continue to fall due to cheaper crude oil prices.

AAA found self-serve selling for as low as $2.33 per gallon to as high as $2.79.