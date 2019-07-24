Rhode Island gets $60M federal highway grant to improve I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has received a $60 million federal highway grant to make improvements to Interstate 95.

The state's congressional delegation says the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant will be used to replace and upgrade the northbound Providence Viaduct on the highway.

The 1,300-foot-long viaduct, which was built in 1964, runs alongside the Providence Place Mall and carries about 220,000 vehicles per day.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said in a statement that the grant will allow the state to make the viaduct safer and more convenient, and create construction jobs.

Replacement of the southbound section was completed in 2017, but the northbound side remains structurally deficient.