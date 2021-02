PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who was spotted intercepting a package containing almost 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of cocaine from a Providence home has been sentenced to serve more than eight years in prison, prosecutors say.

Felix Castro, 48, of Cranston, was sentenced last week to 15 years behind bars, with 8 1/2 years to serve and the balance suspended with probation, according to a statement Thursday from the attorney general's office.