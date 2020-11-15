Rhode Island man struck, killed after running across highway

A Rhode Island man who got out of a pickup truck and ran across a highway after an argument was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle, Massachusetts state police said Sunday.

Police said the 47-year-old man from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was a passenger in a truck traveling west on Route 195 in Swansea early Saturday evening when he got in an argument with the driver. The driver, a 51-year-old man from Providence, pulled over, and the victim got out and ran across the highway to the eastbound side.

The man was then struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Lincoln, Rhode Island, man.

The crash remains under investigation.