Rhode Island port exceeds its record for automobile imports

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A port in Rhode Island has broken its record for automobile imports.

The Quonset Development Corporation says the Port of Davisville at the Quonset Business Park processed 8.7 percent more vehicles in 2018 than it did in 2017. About 280,000 vehicles arrived at the port by ship, rail and truck last year.

The corporation says it's the seventh time in eight years that the port had a record-breaking year. The quasi-state agency is responsible for developing and managing the North Kingstown business park.

Managing Director Steven King says investments in the port will help expand its capabilities and create jobs.

An $850,000 federal grant was awarded last year to purchase new yard equipment and prepare for a new barge service that aims to relieve highway congestion.