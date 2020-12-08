Rhode Island's attorney general to quarantine for 2 weeks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's top prosecutor announced Tuesday that he will quarantine for two weeks after a member of his household tested positive for the coronavirus.

Attorney General Peter Neronha will carry out his responsibilities remotely until he is able to return to the office on Dec. 22, according to an emailed statement from his office.

The household member, who was not named, tested positive on Monday, according to the statement.

Neronha will be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and the results will be made public, the statement said.

___ SCHOOLS GO REMOTE

Rhode Island’s second-largest school district will move to all-remote learning for the rest of the year because “we are unable to staff our buildings safely any longer” during the current surge in coronavirus cases, according to a letter to parents.

Cranston Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse in the letter Monday said the district will begin virtual learning for its 11,000 students on Thursday.

“With the inability to consistently and predictably manage our staffing due to positive cases, quarantining, testing time requirements, and just general absenteeism, it is not fair to parents and staff to not know from one day to the next if we can open our schools,” the letter said.

Cranston students will learn from home through at least Jan. 4.

Newport Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain also announced Monday that Pell Elementary, Thompson Middle School and Rogers High School will move to distance learning for the rest of the year because of COVID-19 cases, quarantining concerns and staffing issues, The Newport Daily News reported.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has resisted closing schools during the rise in cases, saying schools remain safe. But she gave high schools the option to move to virtual learning.