Rhode Island's governor ceremoniously signs 2 bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor has ceremoniously signed bills allowing domestic violence protective orders to protect more children and limiting noncompetition agreements.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo held the signings Thursday in Providence with lawmakers and advocates. She signed the bills into law this summer, after both passed as the legislation session ended.

Democratic leaders from Providence, Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin and House Deputy Majority Whip Christopher Blazejewski, sponsored the bills.

The domestic abuse prevention bill allows protective orders sought in Family Court to include the plaintiff's children who aren't related to the defendant, rather than covering only children of the plaintiff and defendant.

Raimondo says now there's one less piece of red tape to slow down protective orders.

Noncompetition agreements will be unenforceable against hourly and low-wage employees, children and college students.