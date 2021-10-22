Rhode Island schedules medical marijuana dispensary lottery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A lottery to select the operators of five new medical marijuana dispensaries in Rhode Island has been scheduled for next week, state officials said Friday.

To ensure a fair process, the lottery scheduled for Oct. 29 will be public and livestreamed, using numbered balls from the state Lottery, and picked by a blindfolded former FBI agent from a transparent tumbler borrowed from Twin River Casino, according to the Department of Business Regulation's Office of Cannabis Regulation.