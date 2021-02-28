Rhode Island voters to weigh in on state bond questions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday, but instead of voting for candidates for state office, citizens are being asked to weigh in on seven bond measures for about $400 million in proposed state spending.

By far the largest is Question 1, which if approved, would authorize the state to borrow more than $107 million for several projects at the state's three public colleges, including more than $57 million to rebuild the University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center.