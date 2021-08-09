Richmond license plate camera surveillance raises concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A plan by Richmond police to install cameras that capture every passing license plate in neighborhoods where residents and visitors are mostly Black and brown is sparking concerns among critics who see cameras as an invasive way to surveil already over-policed neighborhoods, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
The Richmond Police Department plans to install readers in Southwood, where census tract data shows the area is 48% Hispanic and 38% Black; Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority properties, which are largely Black neighborhoods, and other locations. Police say the locations haven't been finalized. The areas were determined using crime trends, input from officers and command staff and site surveys throughout the city, the department said in an email responding to the newspaper’s questions.