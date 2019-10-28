Richmond to be featured on Food Network capital cities show

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A show filmed in Richmond by celebrity chef Guy Fieri will air next month on the Food Network.

A news release says that "a classic deli" cooking modern tastes like duck pierogis and Jewish egg rolls will be feature on the "Cruisin' Capital Cities" episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives & Triple D Nation."

The episode will air on Nov. 22 at 9 p.m.

Fieri was spotted around Richmond in early September in or near several restaurants, including Perly's, Pop's Market, The Fancy Biscuit, Soul Taco, ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque, Carena's Jamaican Grille and at Dots Back Inn.