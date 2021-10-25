Road-blocking climate protesters resume campaign in London

LONDON (AP) — Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade resumed a road-blocking campaign in London on Monday ahead of the United Nations' annual climate conference.
As commuters headed to work, demonstrators from the Insulate Britain campaign obstructed a major artery into Canary Wharf, a major financial center in east London that is home to some of the world's biggest banks. Other roads into the British capital's traditional financial center, the City of London, which is a few miles west of Canary Wharf, were also blocked.