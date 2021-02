PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A man who was refused service at a Southern California restaurant because he was not wearing a mask came back with a gun and robbed the eatery of chicken and waffles.

The robbery occurred Wednesday evening at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken n Waffles location in Pasadena, police Lt. Marcia Taglioretti told Southern California News Group. No one was hurt and the man got away.