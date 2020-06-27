Rochester-area religious leaders call for racial justice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Religious leaders in the Rochester area called for criminal justice reforms and other racial justice measures Saturday at an interfaith prayer service urging unity and change.

About 100 people gathered outside the First Church of God in Rochester and listened to speeches by more than 20 community and faith leaders, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported. The service was organized by the United Christian Leadership Ministry.

“The nation’s pain and frustration has been fueled by the flames of 400 years of racial division which resulted in layers of embedded systemic, institutional, and cultural racism,” the ministry said in a statement. “The result — inequitable opportunities for people of color and oppressive law enforcement and criminal justice systems throughout our society.”

The Rev. Lane Campbell, of the First Universalist Church in Rochester, urged people to unite against systemic racism.

“The time is now to put aside egos and divides and to focus on addressing mass incarceration, our broken bail system, city budgets that support over-policing in our neighborhoods but do not support our Rochester City School District,” he said.

The calls for unity and change come amid protests nationwide over the law enforcement killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans.